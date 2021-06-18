Robert W. Baird lifts Latch Inc. [LTCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Latch Inc. [NASDAQ: LTCH] jumped around 0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.41 at the close of the session, up 5.80%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Latch Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue of $6.6 million, up 143% year-over-year.

Booked ARR of $38.9 million, up 120% year-over-year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 664.35K shares, LTCH reached a trading volume of 1912320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Latch Inc. [LTCH]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Latch Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latch Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LTCH stock performed recently?

Latch Inc. [LTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Latch Inc. [LTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading.

Latch Inc. [LTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Latch Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Latch Inc. [LTCH]

There are presently around $208 million, or 12.30% of LTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,220,536, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,944,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.54 million in LTCH stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $35.74 million in LTCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Latch Inc. [NASDAQ:LTCH] by around 16,727,950 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,727,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTCH stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,727,950 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.