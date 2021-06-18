RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Is Currently 5.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] gained 5.84% or 15.73 points to close at $285.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1178830 shares. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Avaya Cloud Office™ Offers New Features Enhancing Cloud Communications for Global Businesses Going Forward to the New World of Hybrid Work.

Avaya device-specific Capabilities Deliver Differentiated UCaaS Solution to Call, Meet, Message and More in the Cloud.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) announced a wide range of new capabilities for the Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral® Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, including many Avaya device-specific enhancements providing easy migration, additional video and global expansion features extending the ability for customers to connect across any device and work environment.

It opened the trading session at $267.93, the shares rose to $287.10 and dropped to $267.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RNG points out that the company has recorded -19.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, RNG reached to a volume of 1178830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $427.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 11.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 118.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22.

Trading performance analysis for RNG stock

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 281.76, while it was recorded at 274.21 for the last single week of trading, and 316.36 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.33 and a Gross Margin at +72.66. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.01.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.05. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 458.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$26,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RingCentral Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 28.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

There are presently around $22,122 million, or 98.00% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,037,630, which is approximately 0.53% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,041,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 6,295,926 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 6,926,536 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 64,358,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,580,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 469,419 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,249,086 shares during the same period.