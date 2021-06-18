PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] Is Currently -6.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] loss -6.85% or -3.35 points to close at $45.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1157358 shares. The company report on May 28, 2021 that PDC Energy Declares First Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares.

PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on PDC’s outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2021.

“We are excited to begin a new era for PDC and its shareholders,” said Bart Brookman, President and CEO. “We welcome the opportunity to return cash to shareholders and believe our continued focus on debt reduction and share repurchases should position us to sustainably grow our dividend over time.”.

It opened the trading session at $49.04, the shares rose to $49.69 and dropped to $45.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PDCE points out that the company has recorded 132.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -329.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 895.36K shares, PDCE reached to a volume of 1157358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $53.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDCE shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PDCE stock

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.32, while it was recorded at 47.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.30 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.59 and a Gross Margin at +19.78. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.50.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 2.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.99. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of -$1,392,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDC Energy Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

There are presently around $4,689 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,516,237, which is approximately 3.013% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,086,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.12 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $283.9 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly 1.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 11,334,527 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 14,376,151 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 77,215,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,925,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,064,295 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,534 shares during the same period.