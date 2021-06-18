Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] moved down -2.44: Why It’s Important

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] traded at a low on 06/17/21, posting a -2.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.33. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced that it has revised the COVID-19 Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-data/presentations. The revised COVID-19 Update slides are on pages 9 and 10 of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3156663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for OHI stock reached $8.55 billion, with 232.57 million shares outstanding and 232.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 3156663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $39.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.86.

How has OHI stock performed recently?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.11, while it was recorded at 37.23 for the last single week of trading, and 35.42 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.45.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.55. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $2,343,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $6,023 million, or 72.10% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,252,556, which is approximately 3.513% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,758,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $417.41 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly -2.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 16,495,592 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 23,743,461 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 125,536,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,775,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,225,522 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,308,590 shares during the same period.