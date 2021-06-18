Oatly Group AB [OTLY] Stock trading around $26.73 per share: What’s Next?

Oatly Group AB [NASDAQ: OTLY] slipped around -0.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.73 at the close of the session, down -2.76%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Oatly Group AB Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Oatly Group AB (“Oatly”) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, 64,688,000 of which are being offered by Oatly and 19,688,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $17.00 per ADS. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,656,400 ADSs from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “OTLY.”.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 24, 2021 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, OTLY reached a trading volume of 3724823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oatly Group AB [OTLY]?

Nordea have made an estimate for Oatly Group AB shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Oatly Group AB stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OTLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oatly Group AB is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.77.

How has OTLY stock performed recently?

Oatly Group AB [OTLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30.

Oatly Group AB [OTLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oatly Group AB’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.