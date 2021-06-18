Market cap of Sabre Corporation [SABR] reaches 4.38B – now what?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 0.87% on the last trading session, reaching $13.96 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Sabre partners with GOPASS Global to mitigate travel risks while increasing confidence to travel.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has partnered with travel risk management platform GOPASS Global to help deliver its game-changing COVID-19 biosecurity risk analytics capabilities to the travel industry.

GOPASS Global solutions support both corporate and leisure travelers to recommence travel with confidence through the use of advanced analytics to deliver a single view of all the biosecurity risk elements of a trip. Joining the Sabre Developer Partner platform will help GOPASS Global to further improve its competitive position in the global travel marketplace, while further expanding Sabre’s innovative open platform, which sits at the intersection of supply and demand.

Sabre Corporation represents 317.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.38 billion with the latest information. SABR stock price has been found in the range of $13.65 to $14.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 7992825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 174.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.29 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.61.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -18.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,350.39. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,332.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$169,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $4,806 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,256,595, which is approximately 2.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,748,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.37 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $260.25 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 52,317,652 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 45,700,622 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 246,215,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,233,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,390,388 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 22,923,223 shares during the same period.