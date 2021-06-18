Market cap of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC] reaches 372.60M – now what?

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: HEC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.95%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Talkspace.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (“HEIC”) (NASDAQ: HECCU, HEC, HECCW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that its stockholders approved all the proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Talkspace. At a special meeting of HEIC stockholders held , approximately 94.51% of the votes cast, representing approximately 74.05% of HEIC’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination with Talkspace. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) .

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions. The combined company will be renamed Talkspace Inc., and its common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols, “TALK” and “TALKW,” respectively, on June 23, 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $372.60 million, with 41.40 million shares outstanding and 37.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 689.70K shares, HEC stock reached a trading volume of 1643648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. is set at 0.12

HEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, HEC shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.62% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 7.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.48 for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC] managed to generate an average of -$9,078,636 per employee.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC] Insider Position Details

56 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:HEC] by around 20,180,492 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 18,366,716 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,154,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,392,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,364,863 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 11,197,261 shares during the same period.