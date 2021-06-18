Market cap of FIGS Inc. [FIGS] reaches 5.81B – now what?

FIGS Inc. [NYSE: FIGS] gained 6.63% or 2.27 points to close at $36.51 with a heavy trading volume of 1602308 shares. The company report on June 2, 2021 that FIGS Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 30,344,317 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 3,957,954 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. FIGS sold 4,636,364 shares of Class A common stock and Tulco, LLC (Tulco), FIGS’ largest stockholder, sold 25,707,953 shares of Class A common stock. FIGS did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by Tulco. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol “FIGS.”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Inc. acted as a book-running manager for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, Telsey Advisory Group LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Academy Securities, Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, FIGS reached to a volume of 1602308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FIGS Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.25.

FIGS Inc. [FIGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57.

FIGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.