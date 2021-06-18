Market cap of AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] reaches 50.92M – now what?

AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPG] slipped around -0.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.40 at the close of the session, down -10.45%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that AmpliTech Joint Venture with SN2N LLC Completes Proof of Concept for Highly Secure Satellite, IoT, and 5G Communications by Integrating Hardware Encryption in Low Noise Signal Amplifiers.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art RF semiconductors for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space and other commercial applications, announced a strategic investment and joint venture with SN2N LLC to design and manufacture an unhackable communications channel that creates a new security paradigm: state-of-the art signal amplification secured by intelligence-community-caliber hardware encryption. This joint development effort has already completed a proof-of-concept demonstration of the solution, which is designed to provide clients with an additional layer of security at the hardware level without sacrificing performance. The joint venture is now progressing to develop commercial-grade solutions based on proprietary chipsets designed to provide extremely secure data transfer to any cell phone, computer, server, router, PDA, etc. to address the market’s need for stronger communications security solutions.

To support development efforts for the joint venture, AmpliTech has committed up to $350,000 to purchase an initial equity stake in SN2N. The full funding of the investment is contingent on the completion of three additional development milestones: a secure device coding test, code optimization test, and FPGA design & production test. Upon successful completion of performance qualifications testing, AmpliTech would serve as exclusive manufacturer for the LNA product line used with this encryption technology.

AmpliTech Group Inc. stock is now 47.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMPG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.39 and lowest of $5.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.80, which means current price is +52.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 710.54K shares, AMPG reached a trading volume of 1740132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmpliTech Group Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has AMPG stock performed recently?

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, AMPG shares gained by 43.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 592.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.27. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMPG is now -31.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 509.31. Additionally, AMPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 389.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] managed to generate an average of -$64,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.AmpliTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Insider trade positions for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of AMPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPG stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 91,678, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.40% of the total institutional ownership; INSIGHT ADVISORS, LLC/ PA, holding 74,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in AMPG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in AMPG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AMPG] by around 188,361 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,361 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.