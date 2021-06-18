Market Analysts see SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] gaining to $314. Time to buy?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SEDG] traded at a high on 06/17/21, posting a 6.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $263.18. The company report on May 4, 2021 that SolarEdge Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1228066 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.27%.

The market cap for SEDG stock reached $13.48 billion, with 51.73 million shares outstanding and 51.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 883.70K shares, SEDG reached a trading volume of 1228066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $290.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $312 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $276, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SEDG stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SEDG shares from 347 to 333.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is set at 11.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEDG in the course of the last twelve months was 917.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has SEDG stock performed recently?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.80. With this latest performance, SEDG shares gained by 18.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.96, while it was recorded at 247.13 for the last single week of trading, and 268.64 for the last 200 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.62. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.62.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.18. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $44,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. go to 20.32%.

Insider trade positions for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

There are presently around $11,037 million, or 83.50% of SEDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,536,046, which is approximately 8.97% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SWEDBANK, holding 2,740,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.27 million in SEDG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $607.69 million in SEDG stock with ownership of nearly -22.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG] by around 4,820,647 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 5,537,969 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 31,579,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,938,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEDG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,417 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,489,801 shares during the same period.