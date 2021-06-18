Market Analysts see Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SCR] price surged by 10.81 percent to reach at $2.36. The company report on April 23, 2021 that theScore Issues Statement Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by the House of Commons.

Legislation to Legalize Single Event Sports Betting in Canada Now Moves to the Senate for Reading and Adoption.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) Founder and CEO John Levy issued the following statement on the passing of Bill C-218 by the House of Commons . Bill C-218, which would legalize single event sports betting in Canada, now moves to the Senate for reading and adoption.

A sum of 1342623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 517.66K shares. Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $24.67 and dropped to a low of $21.68 until finishing in the latest session at $24.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Score Media and Gaming Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Score Media and Gaming Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.19.

SCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, SCR shares gained by 73.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 22.26 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Score Media and Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.13. Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.05.

Return on Total Capital for SCR is now -71.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.27. Additionally, SCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] managed to generate an average of -$139,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $118 million, or 22.71% of SCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,508,137, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.46% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 891,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.57 million in SCR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.71 million in SCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Score Media and Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SCR] by around 4,886,917 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,886,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,886,917 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.