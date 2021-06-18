Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] is 10.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.68%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Manulife gives 37,000 employees dedicated afternoon to reflect on diversity, followed by thank-you day off.

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

For the second year in a row, Manulife is giving its entire global workforce, a “Thank You Day” off this Friday, June 18, 2021. In addition, Manulife is dedicating the afternoon of the day before for everyone on its global team to learn more about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), in a first-ever Global Afternoon of Reflection and Learning.

Over the last 12 months, MFC stock rose by 43.25%. The one-year Manulife Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.81. The average equity rating for MFC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.14 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, MFC stock reached a trading volume of 4815153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74.

MFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manulife Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.74. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $158,676 per employee.

MFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manulife Financial Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.82%.