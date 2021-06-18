Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $17.55 billion, up 24.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] loss -7.10% on the last trading session, reaching $62.41 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Live Webcast Available.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced that Randy J. Freitag, executive vice president, chief financial officer and head of individual life of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Lincoln National Corporation represents 191.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.75 billion with the latest information. LNC stock price has been found in the range of $62.245 to $67.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 1850420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $69.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $45 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17.

Trading performance analysis for LNC stock

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.88, while it was recorded at 66.07 for the last single week of trading, and 51.97 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.48. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.87.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now 2.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $45,504 per employee.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corporation posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 38.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around $9,283 million, or 80.00% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,092,315, which is approximately 0.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,128,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $944.17 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $585.05 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 5.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 11,230,967 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 13,402,387 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 124,106,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,739,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,625 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,477 shares during the same period.