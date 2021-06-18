H&R Block Inc. [HRB] is 46.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

H&R Block Inc. [NYSE: HRB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.67%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that H&R Block Reports Strong Fiscal 2021 Results; Increases Dividend.

The Company achieved robust growth across total filing volumes, total market share, Assisted filings and market share, and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) revenue in the 2021 tax season. When including total tax season performance through the May 17, 2021 filing deadline, the Company substantially exceeded its original fiscal 2021 revenue and earnings outlook.

The Company announced a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share. This is the fifth increase in six years, resulting in a 35% total increase in that time frame.

Over the last 12 months, HRB stock rose by 42.46%. The one-year H&R Block Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.28. The average equity rating for HRB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.15 billion, with 183.44 million shares outstanding and 178.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, HRB stock reached a trading volume of 3409735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on H&R Block Inc. [HRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRB shares is $24.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for H&R Block Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for H&R Block Inc. stock. On March 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HRB shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H&R Block Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

HRB Stock Performance Analysis:

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.67. With this latest performance, HRB shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for H&R Block Inc. [HRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.73, while it was recorded at 24.77 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into H&R Block Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H&R Block Inc. [HRB] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. H&R Block Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for HRB is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, H&R Block Inc. [HRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,635.28. Additionally, HRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,445.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, H&R Block Inc. [HRB] managed to generate an average of $69 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.H&R Block Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

HRB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, H&R Block Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H&R Block Inc. go to 12.50%.

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,636 million, or 90.20% of HRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,955,891, which is approximately 1.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,577,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $501.68 million in HRB stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $292.11 million in HRB stock with ownership of nearly -9.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in H&R Block Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in H&R Block Inc. [NYSE:HRB] by around 16,543,578 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 21,617,830 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 118,242,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,404,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,177,629 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,946,688 shares during the same period.