Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Is Currently 1.98 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] price surged by 1.98 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Histogen Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for the issuance and sale of 5,977,300 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.10 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Histogen has also issued to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,781,840 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 5576195 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. Histogen Inc. shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $1.01 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

HSTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, HSTO shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0177, while it was recorded at 0.9769 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3364 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Histogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Histogen Inc. [HSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -568.92 and a Gross Margin at +48.23. Histogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -911.56.

Return on Total Capital for HSTO is now -71.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.81. Additionally, HSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] managed to generate an average of -$987,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

HSTO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.00% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 858,741, which is approximately 1231.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 173,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in HSTO stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.17 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 569.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Histogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 1,293,564 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 141,207 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 243,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,677,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 130,680 shares during the same period.