Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] Is Currently -7.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] closed the trading session at $32.04 on 06/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.655, while the highest price level was $34.99. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in June 2021.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during June 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Energy Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.34 percent and weekly performance of -1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, HP reached to a volume of 1896554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $26.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $13 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $12, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on HP stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HP shares from 25 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

HP stock trade performance evaluation

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, HP shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.92, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 24.02 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +6.30. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.13.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now -1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.85. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of -$137,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. go to -7.76%.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,080 million, or 91.80% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,793,575, which is approximately -1.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,700,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.89 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $264.56 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 10,175,067 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 11,486,359 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 74,468,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,129,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,129,880 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,506,156 shares during the same period.