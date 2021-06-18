Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Is Currently -5.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $5.99 on 06/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.85, while the highest price level was $6.17. The company report on June 7, 2021 that IR.INC & FTMIG Present Virtual Investor Day IV – June 8-10, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.31 percent and weekly performance of -12.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 7556355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.17. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $379 million, or 38.87% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,584,444, which is approximately -7.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,105,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.59 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $23.97 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 12,165,516 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,131,603 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,919,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,216,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,706,020 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,819,815 shares during the same period.