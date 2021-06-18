For SM Energy Company [SM], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] loss -6.27% on the last trading session, reaching $21.07 price per share at the time. The company report on June 10, 2021 that SM Energy Upsizes And Prices $400 Million Public Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2028.

SM Energy Company (“SM Energy”) (NYSE: SM) announced that it has priced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350 million. The Notes will be issued at par. The offering is expected to close on June 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. SM Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for all of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and a portion of its outstanding 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (together with the 2022 Notes, the “Tender Offer Notes”). If the Tender Offer is not consummated or subscribed in full, SM Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase or redemption, as applicable, of some or all of the Tender Offer Notes. The Tender Offer is made solely upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase dated as of the date hereof and nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of the Tender Offer Notes subject to the Tender Offer.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers. The Notes are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2018. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus dated August 6, 2018 and related prospectus supplement dated June 9, 2021. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about this issuer and this offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from the representative of the several underwriters by contacting:.

SM Energy Company represents 114.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.46 billion with the latest information. SM stock price has been found in the range of $20.2301 to $22.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, SM reached a trading volume of 3669999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SM Energy Company [SM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 258.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 393.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 21.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.31 and a Gross Margin at -13.13. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.87.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now -5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.01. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM Energy Company go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $1,988 million, or 87.80% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,672,147, which is approximately 6.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,821,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.94 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $177.52 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 34.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 20,995,355 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 13,284,314 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 60,096,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,375,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,253,205 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,910 shares during the same period.