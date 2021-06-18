Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell -4.22% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] jumped around 0.85 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $109.05 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Republic Bank Selects Fiserv Technology to Revolutionize its Banking Systems and Digital Offerings.

Republic will deliver effortless, multi-channel experiences for consumers and businesses.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced Republic Bank (NASDAQ: FRBK) has selected Fiserv as its new strategic technology partner for core processing, payments and digital solutions.

Fiserv Inc. stock is now -4.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FISV Stock saw the intraday high of $110.26 and lowest of $107.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.34, which means current price is +8.66% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 4161621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $143.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FISV shares from 111 to 128.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.23, while it was recorded at 109.26 for the last single week of trading, and 111.75 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.35%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $67,465 million, or 94.90% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 85,300,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 58,482,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.95 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -0.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 732 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 53,358,357 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 46,902,867 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 518,398,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,659,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,038,771 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 20,325,837 shares during the same period.