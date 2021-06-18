Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] Stock trading around $1.68 per share: What’s Next?

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -43.05%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives US Patent for its Functional Fragrance Formulation Mosquito Repellant Booster.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) received notice of issuance (US 10,966,424) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for 3FDB, a Functional Fragrance Formulation (3F) technology that increases the effectiveness of current mosquito repellants through a delightfully fragrant compound derived from botanical oils.

3FDB is an efficacy booster for existing mosquito repellants such as DEET, Picaridin, and IR3535, among others. The booster incapacitates two of the three receptors that mosquitos use to find sources of nutrition, in this case, that source is humans.

Over the last 12 months, DSS stock dropped by -83.20%. The average equity rating for DSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.03 million, with 27.40 million shares outstanding and 25.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DSS stock reached a trading volume of 20906504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for Document Security Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

DSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.05. With this latest performance, DSS shares dropped by -37.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.19 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8806, while it was recorded at 2.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3357 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Document Security Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.73 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. Document Security Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of $38,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

DSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Document Security Systems Inc. posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSS.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.70% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 525,485, which is approximately 75184.384% of the company’s market cap and around 7.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 475,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in DSS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in DSS stock with ownership of nearly 1315.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Document Security Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 1,755,255 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 75,391 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,828,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 595,001 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 70,096 shares during the same period.