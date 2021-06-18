Dana Incorporated [DAN] Stock trading around $23.75 per share: What’s Next?

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.30%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Dana Incorporated to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced it will participate in the virtual Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 16, 2021. Beginning at 2:15 p.m. EDT, Dana’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 35 minutes.

Information on accessing both webcasts will be posted to Dana’s Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the events.

Over the last 12 months, DAN stock rose by 98.08%. The one-year Dana Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.46. The average equity rating for DAN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.39 billion, with 144.90 million shares outstanding and 144.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, DAN stock reached a trading volume of 1126271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dana Incorporated [DAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $31.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dana Incorporated [DAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, DAN shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.44, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dana Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.82. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Total Capital for DAN is now 4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.80. Additionally, DAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] managed to generate an average of -$812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dana Incorporated posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,297 million, or 97.80% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,449,511, which is approximately 5.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,282,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.47 million in DAN stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $285.87 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly 201.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 17,470,868 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 16,738,920 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 104,608,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,818,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,665,543 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,254,439 shares during the same period.