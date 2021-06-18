D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] moved up 1.76: Why It’s Important

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] price surged by 1.76 percent to reach at $1.54. The company report on May 13, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on May 20, 2021.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat that will be streamed live to the investment community via webcast at the 14th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the fireside chat will be available within 24 hours of the live event and may be accessed until June 19, 2021.

A sum of 4196781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.23M shares. D.R. Horton Inc. shares reached a high of $90.03 and dropped to a low of $86.735 until finishing in the latest session at $88.87.

The one-year DHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.09. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $108.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.22.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.69, while it was recorded at 88.31 for the last single week of trading, and 80.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

DHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 18.10%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,345 million, or 83.70% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,908,026, which is approximately 0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,948,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in DHI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.69 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 25,790,888 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 25,218,329 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 245,434,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,444,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,932,469 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,492,685 shares during the same period.