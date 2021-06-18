Craig Hallum slashes price target on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] – find out why.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SWBI] loss -3.07% or -0.63 points to close at $19.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3099791 shares. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

– Annual Net Sales of $1.1 Billion; Net Income of $243.6 Million.

– Annual EPS of $4.40/Share (GAAP).

It opened the trading session at $20.41, the shares rose to $20.495 and dropped to $19.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWBI points out that the company has recorded 15.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SWBI reached to a volume of 3099791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWBI shares is $23.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock. On September 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SWBI shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWBI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, SWBI shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.61, while it was recorded at 20.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.87 for the last 200 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.03.

Return on Total Capital for SWBI is now 9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.30. Additionally, SWBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] managed to generate an average of -$31,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]

There are presently around $604 million, or 58.00% of SWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,808,469, which is approximately 1.684% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,748,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.67 million in SWBI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $74.01 million in SWBI stock with ownership of nearly -12.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SWBI] by around 3,180,911 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,772,379 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 18,371,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,324,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWBI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,200,976 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,497,479 shares during the same period.