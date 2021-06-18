Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Revenue clocked in at $5.09 billion, up 33.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on June 5, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Pricing of $300 Million Preferred Stock Offering.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced the pricing of an offering of 300,000 shares of its 4.000% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual Series G Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share (the “Series G Preferred Stock”) at an aggregate offering price of $300 million.

CFG intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Series G Preferred Stock to redeem all outstanding shares of its Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, $1,000 liquidation preference per share, on the dividend payment date on July 6, 2021. The Series G Preferred Stock offering is expected to close on June 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 3752418 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.74M shares. Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $48.30 and dropped to a low of $46.55 until finishing in the latest session at $47.90.

The one-year CFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.26. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $51.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.67.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.61, while it was recorded at 47.56 for the last single week of trading, and 38.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

CFG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 562.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,087 million, or 95.70% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,683,725, which is approximately -0.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,348,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 2.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 46,583,947 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 45,958,714 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 305,925,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,468,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,603,262 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,611,579 shares during the same period.