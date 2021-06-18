Citigroup slashes price target on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] – find out why.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] gained 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $12.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that NDB Bank appoints Axion to deliver Sri Lanka’s first AI-based Video Know-Your-Customer built by OneConnect to engage customers remotely, securely and seamlessly.

vKYC timely addresses the imperative need for Sri Lankans to open bank accounts, apply for loans and credit cards remotely amidst the pandemic .

First AI-based vKYC to roll out in Sri Lanka following the new regulation .

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. represents 368.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.69 billion with the latest information. OCFT stock price has been found in the range of $11.72 to $12.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, OCFT reached a trading volume of 3170514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Citigroup have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by -21.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.37 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.71, while it was recorded at 12.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.15 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.87.

Return on Total Capital for OCFT is now -18.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.23. Additionally, OCFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] managed to generate an average of -$54,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

There are presently around $764 million, or 17.00% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,885,197, which is approximately -11.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 11,569,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.84 million in OCFT stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $65.31 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly 36.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 8,730,909 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 6,660,439 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 48,273,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,665,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,306,014 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,035,456 shares during the same period.