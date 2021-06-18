Century Aluminum Company [CENX] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $7

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] traded at a low on 06/17/21, posting a -8.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.26. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Century Aluminum Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) America’s largest primary aluminum producer, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the planned 50% production capacity increase at its Mount Holly, South Carolina smelter, alongside a more than $60 million capital investment. The ribbon cutting ceremony also highlighted the creation of an additional 100 new aluminum jobs, bringing the total number of employees to over 400 at the Mt. Holly, SC smelter.

s ceremonial restart includes remarks by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall, Century CEO Mike Bless and Incoming Century CEO Jesse Gary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2816561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Century Aluminum Company stands at 7.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.54%.

The market cap for CENX stock reached $1.08 billion, with 90.10 million shares outstanding and 50.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, CENX reached a trading volume of 2816561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has CENX stock performed recently?

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, CENX shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 13.05 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.26. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.68.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now -8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.59. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$59,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Aluminum Company posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CENX.

Insider trade positions for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]

There are presently around $580 million, or 53.70% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,305,107, which is approximately 8.179% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,473,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.1 million in CENX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.18 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly -8.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 7,798,454 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,271,781 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 33,220,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,290,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,182,083 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,866,267 shares during the same period.