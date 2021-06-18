Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] moved up 0.45: Why It’s Important

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CATB] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $2.22 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on its lead program QLS-215, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Oppenheimer Rare and Orphan Disease Summit. Presentations will be available on-demand on May 21, 2021.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 22.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.48 million with the latest information. CATB stock price has been found in the range of $2.04 to $2.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 837.04K shares, CATB reached a trading volume of 6291851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, CATB shares gained by 18.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CATB is now -93.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, CATB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] managed to generate an average of -$1,865,000 per employee.Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.50 and a Current Ratio set at 33.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]

There are presently around $26 million, or 60.10% of CATB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATB stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,476,924, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 1,294,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in CATB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.71 million in CATB stock with ownership of nearly 4.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CATB] by around 7,005,461 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,327,003 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,310,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,643,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,026,473 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,307,961 shares during the same period.