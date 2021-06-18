Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] Is Currently -1.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] plunged by -$0.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $50.32 during the day while it closed the day at $49.27. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2021 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock has also loss -1.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAM stock has inclined by 9.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.50% and gained 19.38% year-on date.

The market cap for BAM stock reached $78.14 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 3202388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $54.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 37 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.49.

BAM stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.50, while it was recorded at 49.75 for the last single week of trading, and 40.93 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.21.

Return on Total Capital for BAM is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 447.35. Additionally, BAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] managed to generate an average of -$1,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -210.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.