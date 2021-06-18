Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is 8.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] traded at a low on 06/17/21, posting a -2.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.04. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis expands San Rafael ’71 portfolio with the launch of three new proprietary cultivars for Canadian consumer market.

First ever adult-use cultivars Aurora has commercialized from Aurora Coast R&D facility.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3240067 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at 3.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $1.79 billion, with 197.98 million shares outstanding and 197.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 3240067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $231 million, or 18.97% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,507,547, which is approximately 76.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,456,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.33 million in ACB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $14.5 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 151.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 7,389,402 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 3,405,521 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 14,709,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,503,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,303,763 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 495,215 shares during the same period.