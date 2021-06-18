Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] moved down -3.07: Why It’s Important

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.99 at the close of the session, down -3.07%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Kandris, and Chief Financial Officer, Bryon McGregor, will participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Management will meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day. A copy of the company’s investor presentation will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website.

Alto Ingredients Inc. stock is now 10.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALTO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.28 and lowest of $5.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.44, which means current price is +31.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ALTO reached a trading volume of 2955789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ALTO stock performed recently?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 667.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68 and a Gross Margin at +4.25. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for ALTO is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.54. Additionally, ALTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] managed to generate an average of -$40,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 235.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

There are presently around $192 million, or 57.60% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 4,613,880, which is approximately -18.19% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,356,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.11 million in ALTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.74 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly 2.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 11,544,893 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 6,128,959 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,383,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,057,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,617,285 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,798,181 shares during the same period.