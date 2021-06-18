Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved up 6.40: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $5.32 on 06/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.14, while the highest price level was $5.66. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Agenus Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Balstilimab Biologics License Application for the Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of agents which includes checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Agenus’ Biologics License Application (BLA) for balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. The FDA has granted Priority Review to this submission, a designation for drugs which, if approved, may provide significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment of serious conditions. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA has set a target action date of December 16, 2021.

About Cervical CancerNearly 14,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in the United States this year and more than 4,000 are expected to die.1 Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer death in women globally, annually killing more than 300,000 women worldwide.2 Despite advances in routine medical examinations and HPV vaccines, cervical cancer remains prevalent. When left undetected, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer often develops, for which there are limited treatment options and a low chance of survival. Current therapies for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer are limited to a small subset of patients with limited benefit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.30 percent and weekly performance of 3.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 69.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 9912564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.82.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 35.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.42 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $616 million, or 52.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,251,912, which is approximately -1.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 13,777,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.3 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $67.44 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 16,788,281 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,653,093 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 91,357,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,798,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,692,977 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 730,833 shares during the same period.