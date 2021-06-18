Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] Stock trading around $10.93 per share: What’s Next?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] traded at a high on 06/17/21, posting a 3.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.93. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Aeva Set to Join Russell 2000® Index.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA, “Aeva” or the “Company”), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, announced that it is set to join the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and broad-market Russell 3000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes, at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.

“We have accelerated our momentum since becoming a public company and Aeva’s addition to the Russell Indexes marks another step forward that will continue expanding our reach broadly within the investment community,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “As highlighted by recent commercial partnerships and technology advancements, we continue to extend our unique combination of high performance and scalability that is only possible through Aeva’s industry-first FMCW 4D LiDAR.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3657072 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aeva Technologies Inc. stands at 6.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.76%.

The market cap for AEVA stock reached $2.38 billion, with 163.96 million shares outstanding and 89.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, AEVA reached a trading volume of 3657072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7930.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has AEVA stock performed recently?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, AEVA shares gained by 35.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AEVA is now -2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, AEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 82.60 and a Current Ratio set at 82.90.

Earnings analysis for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]

There are presently around $368 million, or 25.90% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 20,479,320, which is approximately 987.266% of the company’s market cap and around 32.80% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 7,631,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.42 million in AEVA stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.24 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 28,476,326 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 8,454,371 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,234,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,696,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,323,567 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,877,517 shares during the same period.