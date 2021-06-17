Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Revenue clocked in at $601.90 million, up 6.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] gained 2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $212.27 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Zscaler 2021 “Exposed” Report Reveals Corporate and Cloud Infrastructures More at Risk Than Ever From Expanded Attack Surfaces.

First of Its Kind Global Report Reveals Hospitality, Telecom Industries are Most Vulnerable to Undiscovered Network Breaches and Offers Ways to Mitigate Risk.

Key Findings.

Zscaler Inc. represents 136.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.68 billion with the latest information. ZS stock price has been found in the range of $208.50 to $217.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 3033089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $232.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $202 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $217, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ZS stock. On March 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZS shares from 175 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 7.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 210.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for ZS stock

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.20, while it was recorded at 208.76 for the last single week of trading, and 175.54 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.49. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.71. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$56,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 66.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

There are presently around $11,840 million, or 41.80% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,431,008, which is approximately 11.173% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,829,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in ZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $619.14 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 11.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 7,998,766 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 8,373,692 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 39,403,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,775,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,511,106 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,285,555 shares during the same period.