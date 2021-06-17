Wolfe Research slashes price target on UiPath Inc. [PATH] – find out why.

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.54%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that New UiPath Report Finds Growing Diversity and Near 100% Job Satisfaction Among RPA Professionals.

Automation industry gaining momentum as 82% of students who have taken RPA courses are considering entering the field full-time, according to the State of the RPA Developer Report 2021.

at UiPath DevCon, leading enterprise automation software company UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) unveiled its State of the RPA Developer Report 2021 which highlights the rapid growth of robotic process automation (RPA) careers and reveals how RPA developers feel about their future and the impact of automation on society.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.76 billion, with 507.78 million shares outstanding and 251.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 4728137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for UiPath Inc. [PATH], while it was recorded at 71.02 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.