why Ternium S.A. [TX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.73

Ternium S.A. [NYSE: TX] traded at a low on 06/16/21, posting a -4.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.40. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual General Meeting.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2021, approved all resolutions on its agenda.

Among other resolutions adopted, the shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements and unconsolidated annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the proposed dividend of $0.21 per share issued and outstanding (or $2.10 per ADS). The dividend will be paid on May 11, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of May 6, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1020007 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ternium S.A. stands at 4.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for TX stock reached $6.52 billion, with 196.31 million shares outstanding and 194.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 877.66K shares, TX reached a trading volume of 1020007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ternium S.A. [TX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TX shares is $45.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ternium S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ternium S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $28, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TX stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TX shares from 19.50 to 26.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ternium S.A. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has TX stock performed recently?

Ternium S.A. [TX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.68. With this latest performance, TX shares dropped by -15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Ternium S.A. [TX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.60, while it was recorded at 36.68 for the last single week of trading, and 30.01 for the last 200 days.

Ternium S.A. [TX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ternium S.A. [TX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Ternium S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.73.

Return on Total Capital for TX is now 10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ternium S.A. [TX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.68. Additionally, TX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ternium S.A. [TX] managed to generate an average of $38,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Ternium S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ternium S.A. [TX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ternium S.A. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ternium S.A. go to 26.17%.

Insider trade positions for Ternium S.A. [TX]

There are presently around $1,292 million, or 20.60% of TX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TX stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 5,730,838, which is approximately -21.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,632,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.36 million in TX stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $84.16 million in TX stock with ownership of nearly 4.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ternium S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Ternium S.A. [NYSE:TX] by around 6,740,925 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,380,736 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,443,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,565,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,707,078 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,584,672 shares during the same period.