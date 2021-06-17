why Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $97.06

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] jumped around 0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $89.40 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Raytheon Intelligence & Space expands logistics support under $495 million USMC contract.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, will provide logistics and repair services for all U.S. Marine Corps ground equipment under a five-year, $495 million contract.

The company will deliver more than 10,000 repaired parts per year to sustain the Marines’ combat and tactical ground equipment, ranging from armored vehicles to ground radars and communications systems.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is now 25.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RTX Stock saw the intraday high of $89.795 and lowest of $88.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.98, which means current price is +37.50% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 5309294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $97.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.43 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.89, while it was recorded at 88.81 for the last single week of trading, and 71.97 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.36%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $107,783 million, or 80.10% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 141,299,933, which is approximately 17.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 127,184,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.37 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.08 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 93,400,035 shares. Additionally, 961 investors decreased positions by around 72,306,130 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 1,039,917,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,205,623,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,652,180 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 9,452,738 shares during the same period.