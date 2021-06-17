why Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.69

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.55 at the close of the session, up 1.22%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series H preferred shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.27 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock is now 47.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FITB Stock saw the intraday high of $40.82 and lowest of $39.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.06, which means current price is +51.14% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 5833231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $43.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.26.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.47, while it was recorded at 40.22 for the last single week of trading, and 31.43 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.32.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $22,938 million, or 83.50% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,487,564, which is approximately 1.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,474,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.01 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -8.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 52,271,028 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 44,822,199 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 468,567,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,660,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,952,739 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 7,707,524 shares during the same period.