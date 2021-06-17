Wall Street Analyst Initiated Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] loss -0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $111.36 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Starbucks Announces Leadership Promotions to Drive Continued Purpose-Driven Growth.

John Culver promoted to group president, North America and chief operating officer; Michael Conway to group president, International and Channel Development; and Michelle Burns to executive vice president, Global Coffee, Tea and Cocoa.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced several leadership appointments to advance the company’s strategic business goals and position Starbucks on a clear growth path for the future. The company announced the promotions of John Culver as group president, North America and chief operating officer, Michael Conway to group president, International and Channel Development, and Michelle Burns to executive vice president, Global Coffee, Tea and Cocoa. These changes are effective as of June 28, 2021.

Starbucks Corporation represents 1.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $130.81 billion with the latest information. SBUX stock price has been found in the range of $110.20 to $112.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 4411710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $124.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $108 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $120, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 288.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.43, while it was recorded at 112.09 for the last single week of trading, and 102.02 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 52.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $91,698 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,308,860, which is approximately 8.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,169,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.59 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.18 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,158 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 50,895,368 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 47,985,058 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 724,557,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,438,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,068,106 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 17,516,849 shares during the same period.