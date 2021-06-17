Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Box Inc. [BOX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.14 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Box, Inc. Announces Commencement of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $500 Million of its Class A Common Stock.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, announced that it commenced a “modified Dutch Auction” tender offer to purchase up to $500 million in value of shares of its issued and outstanding Class A common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its Class A common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not less than $22.75 per share nor greater than $25.75 per share, to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase and the related letter of transmittal, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The closing price of Box’s Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on June 1, 2021, the last full trading day before the commencement of the tender offer, was $23.97 per share. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on June 29, 2021, unless the offer is extended or terminated. Tenders of shares must be made prior to the expiration of the tender offer and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration of the tender offer.

Box Inc. stock is now 39.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOX Stock saw the intraday high of $25.4493 and lowest of $24.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.47, which means current price is +49.20% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, BOX reached a trading volume of 3178052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Box Inc. [BOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $27.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on BOX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BOX stock performed recently?

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.85, while it was recorded at 25.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.88 and a Gross Margin at +66.16. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 429.06. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$22,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Box Inc. [BOX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Box Inc. [BOX]

There are presently around $3,379 million, or 84.30% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,404,936, which is approximately 6.223% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,648,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.13 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $320.45 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 16.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 24,128,269 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 18,797,119 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 91,499,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,425,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,561,200 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,947,836 shares during the same period.