UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] moved down -0.76: Why It’s Important

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.28 percent and weekly performance of -0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 3284147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $443.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 6.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.62.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 400.72, while it was recorded at 399.21 for the last single week of trading, and 352.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.37. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 7.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.77%.

There are presently around $328,673 million, or 89.30% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,658,234, which is approximately -0.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,482,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.0 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $19.93 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,309 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 23,818,912 shares. Additionally, 1,018 investors decreased positions by around 25,213,972 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 778,337,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,370,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,213,806 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,664 shares during the same period.