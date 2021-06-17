ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Is Currently 6.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] gained 6.69% or 0.05 points to close at $0.85 with a heavy trading volume of 11117164 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS.

Significant year-over-year revenue growth of 214% to $12.3M.

Robust backlog from leading retailers across all product lines.

It opened the trading session at $0.7838, the shares rose to $0.8943 and dropped to $0.751, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TBLT points out that the company has recorded 13.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, TBLT reached to a volume of 11117164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for TBLT stock

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 31.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7544, while it was recorded at 0.7849 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8952 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $7 million, or 12.20% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,108,263, which is approximately 1244.893% of the company’s market cap and around 4.38% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,880,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.74 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 6,453,485 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 240 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,229,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,683,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,767 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200 shares during the same period.