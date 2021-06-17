The AES Corporation [AES] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $17

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] price plunged by -1.27 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on June 17, 2021 that PUCO approves the AES Ohio settlement agreement including Smart Grid.

Investments dedicated to grid modernization and accelerating a smart energy future for AES Ohio customers.

AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), announced a new milestone in its comprehensive settlement agreement that enables the deployment of smart grid technology for customers in the Miami Valley., the Public Utility Commission of Ohio (PUCO) issued an order approving AES Ohio’s as filed, nearly unanimous stipulation (Stipulation). The order, which resolves a number of matters, allows AES Ohio to move forward with its plans to invest $249 million in capital projects over the next four years providing direct customer benefits through a modern, robust, efficient electric grid. This is the initial step in AES Ohio’s digital transformation designed to enhance reliability and allow our customers to experience personalized, innovative and seamless energy services.

A sum of 4906496 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.69M shares. The AES Corporation shares reached a high of $26.21 and dropped to a low of $25.71 until finishing in the latest session at $25.73.

The one-year AES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.78. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 50.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.42, while it was recorded at 25.76 for the last single week of trading, and 23.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.15%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,056 million, or 99.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,014,447, which is approximately -0.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,548,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.37 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -33.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 72,724,905 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 67,023,629 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 484,282,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,031,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,803,113 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,933,000 shares during the same period.