Raymond James slashes price target on CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] – find out why.

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] loss -6.43% on the last trading session, reaching $73.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 11, 2021 that CyrusOne to Host Virtual Investor Day.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, will host a Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 am Eastern Time to 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.cyrusone.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event and related presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

CyrusOne Inc. represents 122.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.19 billion with the latest information. CONE stock price has been found in the range of $72.54 to $78.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 844.67K shares, CONE reached a trading volume of 2367978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONE shares is $80.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CyrusOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CyrusOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyrusOne Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for CONE stock

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.20. With this latest performance, CONE shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.35, while it was recorded at 78.42 for the last single week of trading, and 72.05 for the last 200 days.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +16.69. CyrusOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for CONE is now 2.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.13. Additionally, CONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] managed to generate an average of $93,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyrusOne Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONE.

An analysis of insider ownership at CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

There are presently around $9,255 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONE stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 20,466,139, which is approximately 1.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,385,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in CONE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in CONE stock with ownership of nearly 1.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyrusOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE] by around 9,892,903 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 10,446,617 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 106,435,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,775,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,499,969 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,888 shares during the same period.