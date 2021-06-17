Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Is Currently -1.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.61 during the day while it closed the day at $15.26. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Range Board Forms ESG and Safety Committee, Announces Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas Pilot Program.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced the formation of a new Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and Safety Committee by the Board of Directors. Range also committed to a pilot project with Project Canary to certify the production of responsibly sourced natural gas (RSG) following a review of the Company’s operations under Project Canary’s TrustWell™ Certification program.

ESG and Safety Committee.

Range Resources Corporation stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RRC stock has inclined by 46.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 115.84% and gained 127.76% year-on date.

The market cap for RRC stock reached $3.81 billion, with 242.16 million shares outstanding and 240.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 3874167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $12.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

RRC stock trade performance evaluation

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.08, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at -3.31. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.97.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -4.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 31.86%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,586 million, or 92.80% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,842,741, which is approximately 7.203% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,016,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.27 million in RRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $306.05 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 27.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 26,249,515 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 40,744,625 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 167,999,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,994,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,123,443 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,852,060 shares during the same period.