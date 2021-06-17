Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Stock trading around $19.25 per share: What’s Next?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Pure Storage Recognized as Leader in Enterprise Flash Array Storage and Object Storage Categories by TrustRadius for Second Consecutive Year.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that TrustRadius has recognized both FlashArray™ and FlashBlade® as 2021 Top Rated Award winners for the second year in a row. With a trScore of 9.4 out of 10 and over 342 verified reviews, FlashArray won in the Enterprise Flash Array Storage category. With a trSCore of 9.1 out of 10 and over 44 verified reviews, FlashBlade won in the Object Storage category.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. See a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

A sum of 3321695 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.23M shares. Pure Storage Inc. shares reached a high of $19.625 and dropped to a low of $18.985 until finishing in the latest session at $19.25.

The one-year PSTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.1. The average equity rating for PSTG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $27.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 72.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

PSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.54, while it was recorded at 19.25 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pure Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.61 and a Gross Margin at +68.27. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.75.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now -14.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.12. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of -$74,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

PSTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pure Storage Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 57.39%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,611 million, or 83.40% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 32,887,736, which is approximately -20.1% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,509,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.56 million in PSTG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $359.67 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly -15.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 25,967,367 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 37,215,690 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 176,355,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,538,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,502,520 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,546,286 shares during the same period.