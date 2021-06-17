PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] Stock trading around $34.30 per share: What’s Next?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] price surged by 1.84 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on May 19, 2021 that PubMatic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:.

A sum of 3169847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 943.15K shares. PubMatic Inc. shares reached a high of $35.85 and dropped to a low of $32.70 until finishing in the latest session at $34.30.

The one-year PUBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.8. The average equity rating for PUBM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $48.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PUBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.90.

PUBM Stock Performance Analysis:

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, PUBM shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.43, while it was recorded at 33.94 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into PubMatic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $205 million, or 74.20% of PUBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUBM stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 824,063, which is approximately 59.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 823,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.25 million in PUBM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.6 million in PUBM stock with ownership of nearly -14.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 2,701,294 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,660,356 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,611,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,973,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,497,238 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 952,089 shares during the same period.