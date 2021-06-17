O-I Glass Inc. [OI] is 53.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE: OI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.54%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Conference.

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) announced the Company will participate in the Deutsche Bank 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, OI stock rose by 100.00%. The one-year O-I Glass Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.53. The average equity rating for OI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.86 billion, with 157.57 million shares outstanding and 156.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, OI stock reached a trading volume of 2209960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on O-I Glass Inc. [OI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $11 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for O-I Glass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on OI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for OI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OI Stock Performance Analysis:

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, OI shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.18, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into O-I Glass Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O-I Glass Inc. [OI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. O-I Glass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.09.

Return on Total Capital for OI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,777.78. Additionally, OI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,696.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] managed to generate an average of $9,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.O-I Glass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O-I Glass Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc. go to 18.64%.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,655 million, or 95.10% of OI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,776,402, which is approximately 44.94% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,793,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.27 million in OI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $322.37 million in OI stock with ownership of nearly 25.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O-I Glass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI] by around 24,493,702 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 18,300,301 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 102,427,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,221,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,560 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,820,737 shares during the same period.