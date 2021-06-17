New Street lifts Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE: MBT] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Mobile TeleSystems PJSC to Host Earnings Call.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 3180924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares reached a high of $9.60 and dropped to a low of $9.435 until finishing in the latest session at $9.47.

The one-year MBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.44. The average equity rating for MBT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBT shares is $10.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBT in the course of the last twelve months was 84.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, MBT shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.20 for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.28. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.28.

Return on Total Capital for MBT is now 19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 196.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,021.19. Additionally, MBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,845.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MBT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company go to 0.09%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] Insider Position Details

Positions in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE:MBT] by around 22,337,563 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 36,700,574 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 166,861,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,899,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,611,653 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,806,156 shares during the same period.