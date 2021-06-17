MasTec Inc. [MTZ] Revenue clocked in at $6.68 billion, up 59.94% YTD: What’s Next?

MasTec Inc. [NYSE: MTZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.63%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that MasTec Senior Management to Present at the KeyBanc, Stifel and Baird Virtual Investor Conferences in June.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on June 3rd at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET. Additionally, management will be presenting at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Finally, company management will also present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 9th at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET. All three presentations will be fireside chats with the respective covering analysts. Virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec’s senior management are also being arranged as a part of these conferences.

The fireside chat audios and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the “Investors” page of MasTec’s website at www.mastec.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, MTZ stock rose by 142.28%. The one-year MasTec Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.11. The average equity rating for MTZ stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.14 billion, with 72.44 million shares outstanding and 55.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 833.07K shares, MTZ stock reached a trading volume of 1333994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MasTec Inc. [MTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTZ shares is $125.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for MasTec Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $57 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for MasTec Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $56, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MTZ stock. On May 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MTZ shares from 40 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasTec Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

MasTec Inc. [MTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, MTZ shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for MasTec Inc. [MTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.07, while it was recorded at 114.40 for the last single week of trading, and 77.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MasTec Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MasTec Inc. [MTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.09 and a Gross Margin at +11.90. MasTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.11.

Return on Total Capital for MTZ is now 12.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MasTec Inc. [MTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.51. Additionally, MTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.MasTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MTZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MasTec Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MasTec Inc. go to 9.17%.

MasTec Inc. [MTZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,525 million, or 83.40% of MTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,514,030, which is approximately 8.801% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,491,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $598.83 million in MTZ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $411.47 million in MTZ stock with ownership of nearly -9.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MasTec Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in MasTec Inc. [NYSE:MTZ] by around 6,899,282 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 9,191,985 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 43,746,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,838,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTZ stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,254,755 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,870,210 shares during the same period.