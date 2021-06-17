Market cap of Rambus Inc. [RMBS] reaches 2.43B – now what?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] closed the trading session at $21.94 on 06/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.50, while the highest price level was $21.94. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Rambus Advances New Era of Data Center Architecture with CXL™ Memory Interconnect Initiative.

– Launches research and development effort to drive architectural shift in data centers with solutions for memory expansion and pooling that enable disaggregated and composable server architectures.

– Combines unique expertise in high-speed interfaces, embedded security and server memory buffers to develop breakthrough solutions for next-generation data centers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.66 percent and weekly performance of 13.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 616.64K shares, RMBS reached to a volume of 2056293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Rambus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RMBS stock. On January 30, 2018, analysts increased their price target for RMBS shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.90.

RMBS stock trade performance evaluation

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.09. With this latest performance, RMBS shares gained by 17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.52, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 17.83 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.34 and a Gross Margin at +62.61. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.96.

Return on Total Capital for RMBS is now -3.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.55. Additionally, RMBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] managed to generate an average of -$69,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rambus Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 6.68%.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,137 million, or 86.90% of RMBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,381,200, which is approximately 2.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,984,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.93 million in RMBS stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $144.17 million in RMBS stock with ownership of nearly 19.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rambus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBS] by around 8,302,034 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 8,224,948 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 80,873,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,400,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,824,267 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,922 shares during the same period.